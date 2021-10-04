Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL traded down $11.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.89. The company had a trading volume of 301,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,083. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

