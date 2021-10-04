Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Buys £5,006.82 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

Shares of LON PFC traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 182 ($2.38). 15,068,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,100. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.03. Petrofac Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66).

Several research firms have recently commented on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

