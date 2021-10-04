Golden State Equity Partners Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $351.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,570,621. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.89 and its 200-day moving average is $349.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

