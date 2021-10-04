ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic trimmed its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mayo Clinic’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at $829,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $173,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPT stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,352. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $385.38 million, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 63.68%.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.