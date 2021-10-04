Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Upgraded at National Bankshares

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,135. The stock has a market cap of C$261.96 million and a P/E ratio of -617.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.87. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 176.65, a current ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

