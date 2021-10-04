Truist Securities Cuts Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $65.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 93.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,230. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,267,000 after acquiring an additional 75,145 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

