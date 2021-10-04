GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

GFL stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $36.80. 51,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

