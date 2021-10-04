Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 71,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 174,988 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Motive Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the second quarter worth about $817,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

