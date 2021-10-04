Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.54. Inseego shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 2,015 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSG. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a market cap of $664.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inseego by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Inseego by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Inseego by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

