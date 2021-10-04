The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.01. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 91 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

The stock has a market cap of $756.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $1,942,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

