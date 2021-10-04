Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $565.72. 16,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,918. The company has a market cap of $222.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $559.59 and a 200 day moving average of $506.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.01 and a 52-week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

