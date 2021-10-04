Profund Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 83,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 44,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $8.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.89. 364,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,007 shares of company stock worth $22,784,202. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

