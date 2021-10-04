Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.89. 364,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,159. The company has a market cap of $432.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.84 and its 200-day moving average is $230.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

