Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Rises By 50.0%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

LBRMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 17,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,470. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.