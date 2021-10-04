Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,300 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 519,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.95. 5,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,077. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.
