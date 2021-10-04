Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Grows By 48.6%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,287. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. G6 Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

