Third Security LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Third Security LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.4% of Third Security LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,583,000 after buying an additional 459,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in International Business Machines by 241.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 590,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,630,000 after acquiring an additional 417,824 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

IBM stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.32. The company had a trading volume of 327,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,024. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

