iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,586. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

