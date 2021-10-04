Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.29. 5,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,914. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $153.05 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36.

