Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $154,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Citigroup by 97.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after buying an additional 2,001,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $136,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

NYSE C traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 872,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.