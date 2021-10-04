9,413 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. 206,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

