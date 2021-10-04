Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,971,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $213.53. 31,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.42 and a 200-day moving average of $226.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.87.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

