Pecaut & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pecaut & CO. lessened its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 6.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TPL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

NYSE TPL traded down $14.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,158.69. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,359.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,484.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $437.01 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

