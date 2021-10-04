Banano 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $254,642.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Banano has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $254,642.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,157 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,123,912 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

