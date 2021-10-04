Ellipsis (EPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $239.46 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $239.46 million and approximately $68.83 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.77 or 0.08644464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00288162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00114529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 499,354,478 coins and its circulating supply is 401,735,379 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

