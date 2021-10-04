Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.19 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $278.74 million and $59.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

