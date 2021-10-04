$252.00 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce sales of $252.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.29 million to $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $881.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $542,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 336,419.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 34,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,306. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

