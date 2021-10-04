$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 152,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,108. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

