Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.20 on Monday, hitting $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,872,063. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $383.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average of $203.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

