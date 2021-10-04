JSF Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $356,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Generac by 105.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $3.73 on Monday, reaching $401.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.53.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

