McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.43. 60,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,811. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $248.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

