JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,604,000. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter.

JMST remained flat at $$51.06 on Monday. 3,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,217. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06.

