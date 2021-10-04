Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.14. 56,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

