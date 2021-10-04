NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.77 on Monday, reaching $270.20. The stock had a trading volume of 123,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

