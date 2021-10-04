Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lessened by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 145,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

