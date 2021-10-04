Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American Tower by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.82. 21,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,388. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

