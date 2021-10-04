Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,719 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,431,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 1,254,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 288,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

