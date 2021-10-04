Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Health's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. It added multiple beds over the past few years along with new surgical and procedural suites. The company has a pipeline of activities lined up in 2021 and beyond. Its restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to streamline operations. Shedding small assets helps it focus on its core business that comprises large hospitals, which in turn promises higher returns. Its 2021 guidance impresses. The company made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid the COVID-19 environment. However, the company's revenues have been declining due to lower admissions. A weak capital position bothers Community Health.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYH. UBS Group began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Truist cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 378,782 shares during the last quarter.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

