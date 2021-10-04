Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

