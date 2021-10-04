Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 60.5% in September

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the August 31st total of 1,130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.8 days.

CGIFF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

CGIFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

