TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $555.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransDigm’s commercial business is suffering due to poor demand in commercial aerospace, thanks to the COVID-19 impact. Its commercial OEM sales declined 2.3% year over year during the fiscal third quarter. Unfavorable forecasts made by the International Air Transport Association about revenue passenger kilometers make us skeptic about the stock’s future performance. A comparative analysis of its historical P/E ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for concern. Expansion of import tariff for steel and aluminum also poses a threat for its growth. In a year’s time, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. Nevertheless, the company boasts a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. The stock’s current ratio of 4.11 reveals its strong ability to meet debt obligations.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.88.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $11.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $641.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $617.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.62. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

