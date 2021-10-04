Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $459.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid performance of base business, large market presence and strategic expansions through acquisitions. Also, it is benefitting from solid demand across heaters, pumps, filters, lighting, automation and pool remodeling. Going forward, the company remains optimistic on the back of new products (such as automation and the connected pool), continuation of the de-urbanization trends along with the strengthening of the southern migration. The company anticipates robust demand to continue in 2021. For 2021, the company expects earnings per share in the range of $13.75-$14.25. However, Pool Corp has been witnessing increased labor and delivery costs lately. Also, disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern.”

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.86.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $7.45 on Monday, hitting $429.95. 3,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.80. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Pool by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.