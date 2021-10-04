Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $150,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $470,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 1,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

