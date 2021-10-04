$9.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report $9.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,637. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.35.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

