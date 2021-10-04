Zacks: Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 32,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,356. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

