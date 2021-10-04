Zacks: Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 32,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,356. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.