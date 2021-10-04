Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

EADSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $133,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of EADSF traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.73. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476. Airbus has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

