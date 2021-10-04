$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. CareDx reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

CareDx stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,612. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $3,041,246. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

