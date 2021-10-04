Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $25.29 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $25.29 or 0.00052122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $15.47 billion and approximately $452.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

