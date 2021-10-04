520,000 Shares in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Bought by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger comprises 0.7% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the second quarter valued at $113,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPMU remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRPMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.