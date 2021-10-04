Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.01. 7,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,680. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $220.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Several analysts have commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

